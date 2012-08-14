Luke Beard

Willcall Poster

Willcall Poster
My friends over at a WillCall asked me to design a poster for their first pop-up show in San Francisco. You can find more about the show here.

See the poster much bigger here

Posted on Aug 14, 2012
