Tyler Sloan

Air Force Seal

Tyler Sloan
Tyler Sloan
  • Save
Air Force Seal seal air force usaf eagle star black and white
Download color palette

I drew the logos/seals/badges of all the squadrons my dad was a part of in his Air Force career and designed a poster out of them for him. A lot of the visual design was drawn based on existing design so, not a lot of original illustration done, just tweaks to bring them all together. The poster was designed as a tribute and a thanks for his service to our country and for being a good dad, as well.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Tyler Sloan
Tyler Sloan

More by Tyler Sloan

View profile
    • Like