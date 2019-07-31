🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
The benefits associated with a good night's sleep are endless, yet a significant number of people are not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.
With our app we have identified the key patterns:
🌒 Figuring out what’s wrong with your sleep is the typical late-night activity. To reduce eye strain in low-light conditions, we used Dark UI
💡 It’s mainly about education. Lots of audio and video courses help to improve meditation practice and beat sleeplessness
😴 Insomnia isn’t what only adults suffer from. The app also offers tips for helping kids get the sleep they need
Created by Anastasia Martyan & Ilya Utkin
