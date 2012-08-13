Ben Gillin

Edison - Concert Poster - Fitzgerald's - Houston, Texas

Edison - Concert Poster - Fitzgerald's - Houston, Texas edison concert poster design fitzgeralds houston texas music typography signature autograph
Edison performs using a 256 button device that looks like a litter of tiny MPC puppies. It's awesome. Made this poster for Edison.

