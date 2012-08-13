Jenny Zanatta

Linden Hills Farmers Market Logo

Jenny Zanatta
Jenny Zanatta
  • Save
Linden Hills Farmers Market Logo branding logo badge vintage texture farm minneapolis minnesota market lobster raleigh
Download color palette

Logo design for the Linden Hills Farmers Market in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Inspired by badges on antique farm implements and vintage produce crates.

Jenny Zanatta
Jenny Zanatta

More by Jenny Zanatta

View profile
    • Like