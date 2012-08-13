Jacqui Oakley

Help Ink: The Love You Make

My Help Ink fundraising print is now out for sale as a 12 x 16″ digital print for $15 and a 18 x 24″ giclée print for $40. Buy a print to support Smile Train and help kids with cleft palates. If you're interested my blog post with the painting process is up here . I'm so happy to be a part of this.

