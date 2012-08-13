Dutchicon

Hand-sketching Pika reading icons...

Dutchicon
Dutchicon
Hire Me
  • Save
Hand-sketching Pika reading icons... pika icon style new vector icons sketches
Download color palette
Db95a554ca986a41997e2babfce6e829
Rebound of
Cintiq icon sketches for the new Pika series! Excuse my Dutch
By Dutchicon
View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Dutchicon
Dutchicon
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dutchicon

View profile
    • Like