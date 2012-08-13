Jimmy van den IJssel

404 Page

Jimmy van den IJssel
Jimmy van den IJssel
  • Save
404 Page icon illustration jar 404 error
Download color palette

OOOOPS, dropped my jar! This is a illustration I made for a 404 page... it's actually my first try at a "realistic" icon. :) Any tips?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2012
Jimmy van den IJssel
Jimmy van den IJssel

More by Jimmy van den IJssel

View profile
    • Like