Healthcare App for Patients

Being a doctor is not an easy task. Being a responsible patient is even harder. Luckily, there are great medical apps that can help with establishing the right diagnosis and providing with the right treatment.

Our app meant for Patients, which is connected with wireless device and tracks Patients conditions either automatically or manually. All collected data is sent to Doctor’s dashboard and help diagnose the Patients as fast as possible.

In addition there is a blog with topics describing the behaviour and care with certain diseases and help Patient to prepare for a surgery in a right way.

Created by Ilya Sablin

