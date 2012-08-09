markdraws

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter helena bonham carter harry potter bellatrix lestrange illustration fantasy imaginefx humor caricature
Caricature of Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix LeStrange from the Harry Potter films. Featured illustration in ImagineFX magazine.

