Pausrr

Maschine concept for iPad

Pausrr
Pausrr
Hire Me
  • Save
Maschine concept for iPad ipad maschine sampler dark ios pads mpc
Download color palette

Concept for iPad version of Maschine Sampler.
Bigger preview here: http://cl.ly/image/2K3H3T3B1o1E

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Pausrr
Pausrr
Product design, prototyping & user experience.
Hire Me

More by Pausrr

View profile
    • Like