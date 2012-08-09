Jeremiah Shaw

VAUX Identity logo polygon low poly orange vaux
An update to the identity of my portfolio site. POLYGONS ARE THE FUTURE!

Posted on Aug 9, 2012
Making geos in a bread closet.
