JGP

JGP logo initials fold photo art paper book line cut shadow gray photography
Working on a new logo for Spanish photographer. He is a school teacher, well educated guy, so books, papers, roles, photos and similar inspired me to pull out the JG initials using the same element looked from a different angle. His work (and current logo) can be seen here www.joaquinglez.com

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
