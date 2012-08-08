Autumn Hutchins

New Portfolio Site

New Portfolio Site portfolio web design logo personal
My first web design/development project ever. Coded my own personal portfolio site: http://www.autumnhutchins.com

It was interesting designing with code in mind, but I'm pleased with the results and excited to continue learning!

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
