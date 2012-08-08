Brent Holloman

Gafa Studios Logo 3

Brent Holloman
Brent Holloman
  • Save
Gafa Studios Logo 3 gafa studio studios dance
Download color palette

This one was a little harder to read but I liked the style of it so i thought i would share it.

40bcea72f93d1f4ecca45aab7ec03415
Rebound of
Gafa Studios Logo 2
By Brent Holloman
View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2012
Brent Holloman
Brent Holloman

More by Brent Holloman

View profile
    • Like