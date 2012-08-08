Willem Labuschagne

Bubbly Unwrap

One of the 520 frames used in the parallax & scrolling site I built for the Cadbury Dairy Milk Bubbly promo site in South Africa.

http://cadbury.co.za/bubbly/

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
