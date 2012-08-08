Matthew Anderson

They know who you are

Sketch of the sidebar for an upcoming desktop app. Essentially a story told by way of data. We're likely going to use icons in the tabs, but I personally like the pop of color in this version.

Posted on Aug 8, 2012
