Chad Bercea

Product Sketch Things

Chad Bercea
Chad Bercea
  • Save
Product Sketch Things product identity ui icons sketch pencil dot grid
Download color palette

WTF is this stuff? I don't know, but maybe I can turn it into something? Icons can be fun.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Chad Bercea
Chad Bercea
Product Designer

More by Chad Bercea

View profile
    • Like