Ping Zhu

apple

Ping Zhu
Ping Zhu
  • Save
apple apple acrylic ink gouache webmd editorial illustration painting
Download color palette

an illu for webMD that had a turnaround time almost as short as a nytimes piece!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Ping Zhu
Ping Zhu

More by Ping Zhu

View profile
    • Like