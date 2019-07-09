Whitney Martin

A Wedding Invite

My little sister wanted to save paper and money and opted out of mailing wedding invites. I designed this super simple one page scrolling site to inform guests about their big day. I also took this opportunity to try out webflow.

You can view the website at:
https://madeline-anthony.webflow.io/

Posted on Jul 9, 2019
