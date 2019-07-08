2 Color Gradients Candy Series Vol 1

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy Monday Guys! This is another shot to my new and exclusive gradient collection I’ve shared earlier. I’ll upload more shots afterwards.
Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖