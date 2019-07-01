Zach Minard

Electric Ocean

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Hire Me
  • Save
Electric Ocean typography california colorado brewery can electricity lightning illustration packaging beer
Download color palette

I don't often post the cans I create for Cerebral on here as they're usually quick-turn and less illustrated. Was jazzed on how this recent collab with Modern Times turned out though.

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
Hire Me

More by Zach Minard

View profile
    • Like