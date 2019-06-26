Buzz Branding

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introduction to Buzz
Recently I got my first client as freelance designer, I got to make the visuals for the brand, starting with the logo.
Coming weeks I will upload more work done for this client.
Want to know what they do? Go to buzzcbc.com
Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.
Read about the design process on my website.
My Portfolio | Behance
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency