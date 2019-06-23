Sam García

ARDE - App Marketing Agency Website

Sam García
Sam García
Hire Me
  • Save
ARDE - App Marketing Agency Website css3 flat design flat animation web design webdesign website fuego fire burnt burn arde
ARDE - App Marketing Agency Website css3 flat design flat animation web design webdesign website fuego fire burnt burn arde
Download color palette
  1. webrecordv2fin_1.png
  2. arde-home.png
  3. arde-section.png

In addition to the brand identity I also designed and developed the ARDE website.

Keeping the idea of a fresh and modern brand image with striking colors that reflect an agency specializing in App Marketing. In addition, the website is rich in animations that reinforce the message that accompanies them.

Sam García
Sam García
Ola! Hola! Hello! Hallo! Bonjour! Konnichiwa!
Hire Me

More by Sam García

View profile
    • Like