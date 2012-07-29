Scott Wetterschneider

Shinbone Creative Questions & Answers monster 3d illustration character design
A rendering of one of my personal beasties used to query our visitors about any questions they might have concerning toy design and production. He isn't the prettiest fellow and has a tendency to scare curious individuals away before they can ask their questions. I've recently replaced him with a cuter monster.

Posted on Jul 29, 2012
