Slow Hunch

Liar's Liquor Label

Slow Hunch
Slow Hunch
  • Save
Liar's Liquor Label label typography lettering script
Download color palette

Label for a little competition - a bit of old moonshine style

D30e2f2e95814b97b24919aa27a84bd6
Rebound of
Liar's Liquor rough sketch
By Slow Hunch
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Slow Hunch
Slow Hunch

More by Slow Hunch

View profile
    • Like