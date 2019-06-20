Good for Sale
Finger Grip Mockup

Finger Grip Mockup

Product includes:

• psds with finger grip isolated (side and top view lying, stand side view);
• psds with finger grip sticked to the phone (side and top view);
• psd with phone standing on the edge with finger grip, with depth of field effect;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• finger grip color and design;
• metal ring color;
• thickness color of plastic surface;
• phone case color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

