Mac Mini (Mid 2011) [CSS]

I was stuck on iOS-style icons to make out of CSS, so I thought, "Heck, why don't I make a Mac Mini" and lo! I did.
Works amazingly well in the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, doesn't render well in Firefox. Oh, and the Apple logo is only visible on a Mac. Sorry PC users.
Pick the code apart, slice it up—whatever! Do what you want with this :)
Just don't claim it as your own, but by all means learn from it!
================================================
→ Grab the code! ←
By the way, I've recently created a Labs section on my website, where I'll be posting my coding experiments, so keep your eyes peeled, there's more to come!
→ To the lab! ←
Did you know I also made an iOS style iPhone 4S out of CSS?