Andrew Schmelyun

Portfolio and design showcase site

Andrew Schmelyun
Andrew Schmelyun
  • Save
Portfolio and design showcase site portfolio showcase design minimal airy
Download color palette

For my debut on dribbble I thought I would show off what I just finished, the design for my newest showcase site. It was created using simple html and css, with some small transitions and fade-ins using css3. You can view the entire site at http://armosmedia.com/, although at the time of this comment only the front page is finished.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2012
Andrew Schmelyun
Andrew Schmelyun

More by Andrew Schmelyun

View profile
    • Like