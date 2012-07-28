Eric Nyffeler

Face Sketch, Pt 2

Well, it looks like we're at the halfway point on this design. I'm pretty happy with how it's coming along...but I still need to go in there and work some real texture magic on the lines and solid color areas. Next time you see this, it's going to look like I dragged it behind a truck.

Rebound of
Face Sketch
By Eric Nyffeler
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
