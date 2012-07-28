TNKR

Thank You

TNKR
TNKR
Hire Me
  • Save
Thank You texture halftone poster screen print two color
Download color palette

Poster I worked on with @Ryan Bosse as a thank you to some folks in Colorado. Two color screen print.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
TNKR
TNKR
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by TNKR

View profile
    • Like