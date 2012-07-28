Alvaro Nistal

Y Eventos

Alvaro Nistal
Alvaro Nistal
  • Save
Y Eventos logo branding y circle
Download color palette

A shot of an events agency branding work. We tried to make a simple & elegant label.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Alvaro Nistal
Alvaro Nistal

More by Alvaro Nistal

View profile
    • Like