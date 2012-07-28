Balazs Szarka

22infinity

Balazs Szarka
Balazs Szarka
  • Save
22infinity number 22 infinity twins
Download color palette

22 is my fav number, this number symbolizes for me lot of things like: I was born in the sign of gemini / twins, (2nd of June) if I rotate the logo 90 degrees to the right there I have "B" = Balazs (my name) everywhere I look I see 22 number, its like in movie "Number 23" :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2012
Balazs Szarka
Balazs Szarka

More by Balazs Szarka

View profile
    • Like