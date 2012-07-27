Nick Haas

Photo Collage Top Section

Nick Haas
Nick Haas
  • Save
Photo Collage Top Section red white collage chicago blue photography art
Download color palette

Top section of a large piece (60 x 30) of artwork I created for a friend's birthday. Taking photos and mashing them up in PS. She loves the Chicago skyline.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Nick Haas
Nick Haas

More by Nick Haas

View profile
    • Like