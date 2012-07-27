Nikita Prokhorov

Gorilla Tessellation WIP2

Gorilla Tessellation WIP2 tessellation pattern escher primate gorilla hand-drawn illustration illustrative animal
The second monkey for the tessellation. This little guy may have some albino DNA in him.

