Bruno
OutSystems

Meet the Creative Jenkins, our brand bot team

Bruno for OutSystems
Meet the Creative Jenkins, our brand bot team vector figma yellow robot brand service space lowcode robots illustration icon neo bot outsystems
Meet the Creative Jenkins, our brand bot team vector figma yellow robot brand service space lowcode robots illustration icon neo bot outsystems
  1. figma.png
  2. figma.png

Hello everyone 👋
So this is just a visual asset, but these are actually way more than just small robot icons.

FUN FACT: These are one of the first attempts we did at illustration using @Figma

Meet BR-1, SN-2, and KD-3. They're the @OutSystems brand-bots and they're the face of a great solution we created, internally, to help our brand and creatives team solve recurrent requests and help streamline all new needs from all the other teams.

The rest of the work was done with the help of the great team at landbot.io.

