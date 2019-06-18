Meet the Creative Jenkins, our brand bot team

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone 👋
So this is just a visual asset, but these are actually way more than just small robot icons.
FUN FACT: These are one of the first attempts we did at illustration using @Figma
Meet BR-1, SN-2, and KD-3. They're the @OutSystems brand-bots and they're the face of a great solution we created, internally, to help our brand and creatives team solve recurrent requests and help streamline all new needs from all the other teams.
The rest of the work was done with the help of the great team at landbot.io.