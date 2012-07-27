Eric Bieller

Red Pinpoints

Eric Bieller
Eric Bieller
  • Save
Red Pinpoints pinpoint map icon pin red shadow light
Download color palette

Was inspired by these and wanted to give it a go. Went for a more realistic look. Hoping to improve my understanding of light sources / shadows.

1b397de967446f107f51e987d20b5aa2
Rebound of
The Devil is in the Details
By Julie Ann Horvath
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
Eric Bieller
Eric Bieller

More by Eric Bieller

View profile
    • Like