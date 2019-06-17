Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kakkoii_graphics

The Titans Gaming (SOLD)

kakkoii_graphics
kakkoii_graphics
  • Save
The Titans Gaming (SOLD) color inpiration logo crative mascot logo mascot adobe illustrator adobe photoshop art design inspiration design sports logo esports logo gaming logo titans
Download color palette

SOLD!

Color and text can be changes !!

Dont Forget to put your comment below ⬇⬇😁

Available For Commision Work

Hire us if you need great logos !
.
My main focuses are creating awesome Digital Illustrations, Logo designs and Visual Brand Identities. A lot of my work is directed towards the Sports style of designs, as well as eSports and Gaming!

If you'd like to work with me please feel free to Leave Me a Message or reach out via
.
Twitter : @kakkoii_graphics
Email : rahmatadigunadidin@gmail.com
instagram : @kakkoii_graphics
whatsapp : +6285342272294

kakkoii_graphics
kakkoii_graphics

More by kakkoii_graphics

View profile
    • Like