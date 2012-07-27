Tony O'Donohoe

SkillPages Discovery Stream

Tony O'Donohoe
Tony O'Donohoe
  • Save
SkillPages Discovery Stream skillpages discovery stream video circles clean crisp minimal background texture recommendation icon heart heart icon shadow shadowing divider play
Download color palette

#10 in a series of teasers of the new website design for SkillPages.com. New discovery stream in the owner dashboard area. Created with the SkillPages design team.

Tony O'Donohoe
Tony O'Donohoe

More by Tony O'Donohoe

View profile
    • Like