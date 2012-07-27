Dan Matutina

Angry Nerd Blofeld

Angry Nerd Blofeld
Here's the Angry Nerd turning into Blofeld. :)
I took a crappy video with my iPhone and you can look at the whole sequence here:
https://vimeo.com/46484360

I'll post a better quality vid when it's available. :)

Rebound of
Angry Nerd Print
Posted on Jul 27, 2012
