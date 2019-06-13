Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Kiiashko

League of Legends - Mordekaiser page concept design

League of Legends - Mordekaiser page concept design
I love League of Legends! We spent a lot of time with my friends in this game, and today there was an update of my favorite champion - Mordekaiser, the Iron Revenant! Thank you so much @Riot Games for your great work! You show all the power and strength of this character.

I made a small page with information, statistics and guides for this champion! I hope you enjoy it!

I am always available for new projects!
Contact me at unepickid@gmail.com

Follow me on Behance | Twitter | Instagram

