Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tubik

Ortico Logo Design

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Welcome to check our fresh logo design. This symbol has been designed for Ortico, the platform producing and supporting AI-based conversational user interfaces and bots. Logo animation allows for making the smooth curves of the brand sign even more expressive for digital interactions.

Catch the vibe and check the big set of creative logo designs for various brands and products.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like