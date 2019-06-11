Ortico Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Welcome to check our fresh logo design. This symbol has been designed for Ortico, the platform producing and supporting AI-based conversational user interfaces and bots. Logo animation allows for making the smooth curves of the brand sign even more expressive for digital interactions.
Catch the vibe and check the big set of creative logo designs for various brands and products.
