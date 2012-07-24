Alan Horne

Volume Dial

Volume Dial dial button green grey
I love the clean UI work by @norm and thought I would have a go at it today. Still a little WIP though.

Going to create a batch of stuff and give it away when I eventually get round to finishing my new portfolio - http://drbl.in/eDWH

Obligitory follow me on Twitter link - @alanhornedotcom

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
