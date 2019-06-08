Wisecraft

Resumedia - Logo Design

Resumedia - Logo Design
When it comes to choosing the colors for a Brand Identity, the most obvious choice it's often not the right one. That's when doing research of the competition comes into play.⁣

For this kind of corporate company, blue would be the first color to come to mind, but after looking at other companies in the same niche, it's clear that it would just be one more blue corporate logo amongst many.⁣

Because i like to make the brand identities i create stand out, i use colors that have an appropriate feel while being different from the average. Purple was the perfect one in this case 👌🏼⁣

Check out the attached stamp preview, enjoy and have a good weekend!

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Rebound of
Resumedia - Logo Grid
By Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
