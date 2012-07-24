Bryan Moats

Unexpected Fatherly Faces and Feelings

Bryan Moats
Bryan Moats
  • Save
Unexpected Fatherly Faces and Feelings illustration editorial fathers faces
Download color palette

Part of an illustration to accompany a story about novel feelings (and facial expressions) one experiences as a new dad.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Bryan Moats
Bryan Moats

More by Bryan Moats

View profile
    • Like