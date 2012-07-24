Kat Rebac

Siobhan Stewart Photography Logo 2

Siobhan Stewart Photography Logo 2 photography sans serif type circle vector outline camera colour pastel photographer
Logo development for Siobhan Stewart, check her amazing work www.siobhanstewart.com

Thoughts, comments welcome!

:)

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
