Bedtime "A"

sketch lettering typography type
Bedtime sketching. Ive seen plenty of people do letter sketches and thought Id take a stab at it. Probably nothing too extraordinary here, but for not having tried to freehand any letters off the top of my head before, I don't think its half bad. Critique/Comments welcome.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
