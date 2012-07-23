Jim Ferguson

Web Infographic

Working on an infographic-style microsite for an insurance group in hopes that the design/layout will encourage people will read through until the end. If you've ever chalked up on insurance plan benefits, you realize how much of a challenge it is to keep people's interest in such things.

Posted on Jul 23, 2012
