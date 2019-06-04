Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PAWS UP
About company:
Production of snacks for active cats. Useful natural product that you can pamper your favorite insatiable pet.
Call:
Modern youth style. Minimalistic. Design free from the prevailing stereotypes of design in the world of food and pet products
Decision:
Color solutions for design are chosen based on the taste of each type, colors that cause associations with these products. On the packaging used the image of a cat, which is full and licked. Each taste is shown by a photograph of the ingredient, which emphasizes the naturalness of the product.
See more:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/81145699/Design-of-cat-treats