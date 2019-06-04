Design of cat treats

PAWS UP

About company:

Production of snacks for active cats. Useful natural product that you can pamper your favorite insatiable pet.

Call:

Modern youth style. Minimalistic. Design free from the prevailing stereotypes of design in the world of food and pet products

Decision:

Color solutions for design are chosen based on the taste of each type, colors that cause associations with these products. On the packaging used the image of a cat, which is full and licked. Each taste is shown by a photograph of the ingredient, which emphasizes the naturalness of the product.

See more:

