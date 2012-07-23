Daniel Haire

Search icon

Daniel Haire
Daniel Haire
Hire Me
  • Save
Search icon icon search illustration reflection web magnifying glass web design
Download color palette

Working on an icon set that'll be used for a project I'm on. Just another magnifying glass icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2012
Daniel Haire
Daniel Haire
I do shapes
Hire Me

More by Daniel Haire

View profile
    • Like